The visual editor is for creating forms with clever flows on a self-organizing drawing board. It visualizes your form's flow and structure and helps you use all the right logic for skipping questions, branching the flow and much more.
The collector library is for form deployment and response collection in your projects. It runs your forms built with the editor, handling all logic and response delivery. Also, it's the front-end for your forms, and infinitely customizable. You have full control over the form UI. The collage below just shows some example collector implementations.
Fully flexible UI
We don’t impose any particular UI for the form visuals. Apply any UI framework you like.
The TypeScript SDK is for developing customized form building blocks to extend Tripetto far beyond its default capabilities. With custom blocks you can hook our form kit up to anything, making your forms ever more sophisticated. Develop what you want - a Stripe payment block in registration forms, response delivery to Slack, pulling live tweets into your poll, having weather-dependent junctions in surveys. Essentially anything you might imagine goes.
Easy-to-use boilerplate
Start from scratch, alter default blocks or jumpstart a custom build with our boilerplate.
Extensive TypeScript SDK with examples
Building blocks should be so much more than just plain question types. Use our TypeScript SDK for your custom pieces.
Go fast or go commando and extend
The editor and collector come with default building blocks to get you going fast. But you can build anything you dream up.
Download the boilerplate and start developing your own blocks
Custom form building blocks are your key to personality
The power of custom blocks is only limited by your imagination. You'll bend and extend the kit your way. Fast.
Why Tripetto?
Tripetto is a timesaver first and foremost. There’s multiple ways you can put the kit to work for you. It's perfectly bendable. Extendable. Heck, it's even brandable. And you're the single host of all the form response and data.
Save time
Form creation from idea to rollout, simplified. Looking for a full form builder in your application? Hello! We've solved that for you. There's multiple ways to implement Tripetto.
Have fun building
The graphical editor makes you gladly forget that building forms is usually tedious. It triggers the use of intelligent form flows instinctively. Because it's clear and easy now.
Privacy-friendly
You and only you are in control. We host or store nothing. You decide how and where you use the editor, deploy created forms and store response. On your turf and terms. GDPR-compliance in your hands.
Platform agnostic
Chrome, Safari, Firefox and even Edge. All of Tripetto works on all the major platforms - mouse, touch-screen or pen. And it works precisely the same everywhere. We got you.
Unopinionated code
You have your own M-O and preferred solutions. We don't want to impose particular approaches or prescribe how you work Tripetto. You just roll your way.
Multi-purpose
You can put our form kit and its components to work in many different ways - together or seperately. And because it's extendable, only your imagination is the limit.
Extensively documented
Extensive documentation, lots of examples, boilerplates, typings and out-of-the-box templates are included. All for free.
A weather-triggered survey. Pulling in live tweets for a poll. A registration form with built-in Stripe payments. Build custom blocks with our free TypeScript SDK. Your imagination is the only limit. And feel free to share your creations.
Brandable
Fully integrate our editor into your project and unlock its powerful UI and capabilities as part of your own application. Decide for yourself how and where you want to run the created forms and store response. With our paid product, you can replace our brand with your own. We won't tell.
Try before you buy
Get convinced at no charge. And the stand-alone editor, collector and blocks are free no matter what. You only pay if you're integrating the editor in business applications.
We believe good forms are smart forms
Forms should flow like conversations. But those only really work with sound logic. And building the right logic can be challenging. Tripetto solves this with its clever 2D drawing board. And more.
